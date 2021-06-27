PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed that efforts must continue to ensure that every citizen is able to avail the safety that the vaccine provides.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme today, he pointed out that myriad organizations and members of civil society have come forward in many places in order to end vaccine hesitancy.

The Prime Minister spoke to some people from Dulariya village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh and allayed their misgivings about the vaccine.

The Prime Minister said someday people of villages and forest dwellers displaying their capabilities and understanding in the pandemic will become a subject of case study for the world someday.

He said village people set up quarantine centres, and made Covid protocol as per local requirements. He said village people ensured that no one went hungry and work in the fields continued even in the midst of the pandemic. The villages also ensured daily supply of milk and vegetables to nearby cities. He said the same dedication should be followed in the vaccination campaign too. He said the goal for all villages should be the vaccination of each and every eligible person. He said the decisive mantra for success is continuity. He cautioned against exercising any form of laxity saying that efforts have to be made continuously to register victory over COVID.

Mr Modi said each and every person of the country has played their part in this fight against the pandemic, whether they are bank staff, teachers, small traders or shopkeepers, street vendors, security persons or postmen. He stated that innumerable people have been involved with government and administration at different levels to tackle COVID.