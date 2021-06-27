PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe
National Covid recovery rate stands at 96.72%
Dragon fruit cultivated by Maharashtra farmers exported to Dubai
Bangladesh: COVID cases rises to 22.5 %, US to gift 2.5 million Moderna vaccines
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jun 2021 12:33:25      انڈین آواز

PM Mann Ki Baat: Get vaccinated and stay safe

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed that efforts must continue to ensure that every citizen is able to avail the safety that the vaccine provides.

In his Mann Ki Baat programme today, he pointed out that myriad organizations and members of civil society have come forward in many places in order to end vaccine hesitancy.

The Prime Minister spoke to some people from Dulariya village of Betul district in Madhya Pradesh and allayed their misgivings about the vaccine.

The Prime Minister said someday people of villages and forest dwellers displaying their capabilities and understanding in the pandemic will become a subject of case study for the world someday.

He said village people set up quarantine centres, and made Covid protocol as per local requirements. He said village people ensured that no one went hungry and work in the fields continued even in the midst of the pandemic. The villages also ensured daily supply of milk and vegetables to nearby cities. He said the same dedication should be followed in the vaccination campaign too. He said the goal for all villages should be the vaccination of each and every eligible person. He said the decisive mantra for success is continuity. He cautioned against exercising any form of laxity saying that efforts have to be made continuously to register victory over COVID.

Mr Modi said each and every person of the country has played their part in this fight against the pandemic, whether they are bank staff, teachers, small traders or shopkeepers, street vendors, security persons or postmen. He stated that innumerable people have been involved with government and administration at different levels to tackle COVID.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian hockey team is a potential podium finisher at Tokyo Olympics: Former Captain Gurbux Singh

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Gurbux Singh feels that the current Indian hockey team is a potential p ...

PM asks people to support, encourage Olympic-Bound Athletes and not pressurize them

Pays tribute to Milkha Singh Staff Reporter The Prime Minister today urged the people not to pressur ...

Swimmer; Sajan Prakash qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

By Harpal Singh Bedi Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to make the 'A' qualifying time for the ...

خبرنامہ

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz