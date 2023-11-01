इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 11:46:39      انڈین آواز

PM interacts with India’s Asian Para Games contingent, encourage them

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that the Government has transformed the approach from ‘athletes for the government’ to ‘government for the athletes’ and it is removing obstacles and creating new opportunities for them. While crediting the sensitivity of the Government towards the success of athletes, he emphasised that when the Government recognises the dreams and struggles of the athletes, its impact can be witnessed in its policies, approach, and thinking.

Mr. Modi stated this while addressing India’s Asian Para Games contingent at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The Prime Minister lamented the lack of policies, infrastructure, coaching facilities, and monetary assistance for the athletes by the previous governments and said that it had become a huge hurdle in attaining success. He added that the nation has grown out of the old system and approach and four to five crore rupees are being spent on various athletes today. Saying that performance gets a boost when potential finds the needed platform, he mentioned the Khelo India Scheme which catapulted the athletes to success by identifying them on the grassroots levels and nurturing their talent.  

Recognising the special nature of the Para Games, Prime Minister Modi said that a sports victory by a Divyang is not a matter of inspiration in Sports only but it is a matter of inspiration in life itself.  He also said Para Athletes performance can re-energise any person, however, deep in the grip of despondency. He also highlighted the progress of India as a sporting society and its sporting culture saying the efforts are being made to organise the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympics. He stressed the need for collective support of families, society, institutions, and other supporting ecosystems and mentioned changing the outlook towards sports in families.

The Prime Minister also said every section of society is drawing inspiration from the para-athletes adding that their participation in every tournament is the victory of human dreams. He added that their success inspires the entire nation and also instills a feeling of pride among the citizens. Mr. Modi highlighted the record-breaking success in terms of the total medal count of 111 in the Asian Para Games 2022.  He informed that the number is three times the number of medals won in 2014 while the number of gold medals is ten times more and India moved from 15th place in medal tally to top five. The total medal tally at the Asian Para Games 2022 witnessed a 54 percent increase over the previous best performance in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in ICC Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru

In the ICC Cricket World Cup, Australia clinched their second consecutive win in the World Cup as they defeate ...

@Powered By: Logicsart