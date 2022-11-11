PM inaugurates Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport; flags off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport Bangaluru. He also flagged off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Trains at KSR railway station.

Addressing a public function, the Prime Minister said, Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express train and along with that, a new terminal at Bengaluru airport was inaugurated which was the requirement of the people of Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister reached Bengaluru this morning on a two-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana to launch a series of development projects.

Mr Modi will attend 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu later today.

Tomorrow, Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. He will visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam in Telangana. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Ramagundam.