PM hoists national flag at Red Fort; Calls for ‘Sabka Prayas’ to take country to greater heights

Indians are celebrating 75th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Leading the nation into the 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the time had come to redefine India and called for “sabka prayas” to take the country to greater heights.

Setting national goals for the centenary of Independence in 2047, a 25 year period he called “amrit kaal”, the Prime Minister in a 90-minute address said, “This is the time, the right time, precious time for India. Let’s seize it.”

Noting that he was no fortune teller but a firm believer in the fruits of labour, the Prime Minister hailed the current generation as a “Can do generation”, saying, “This generation can do anything, achieve anything. I have full faith in the potential of our youth, our daughters, our farmers, our professionals…For the next 25 years we have to make pledges and touch the pinnacle of diligence and persistence to realise them. This is the time to dream new dreams and I can state with confidence that whoever unfurls the Tricolour in 2047 will announce the realisation of the promises we make today,” said the Prime Minister, in the presence of the Indian Olympic contingent, invited to I-Day celebrations as special guests.

Adding the phrase “sabka prayas” to the government’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas” pledge, the Prime Minister said, “Now we have to move towards the saturation of all welfare goals — 100 pc villages must have roads, 100 pc households must have bank accounts, 100 pc women must have Ujjawla benefits.”

For the first time this year, as soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals. Before reaching Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat and offered floral tributes to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

after the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. A combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented general salute to the Prime Minister and after that he inspect the Guard of Honour. After being hoisted, the Tricolour received a Rashtriya Salute which was synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute. Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra India’s first ever Gold Medallist in track and field participated in the Independence Day celebrations. Around 240 Olympians and sports federation officials were also present.

To honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting COVID-19, a separate block on the South side of the Rampart was created. For the first time ever, this year as soon as the National Flag was hoisted flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation. After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister addressed the Nation. At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the 500 NCC cadets sang the National Anthem.