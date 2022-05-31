PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives due to road accident in Bareilly

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a road accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, Mr. Modi expressed condolence to the families of those who lost their lives in that accident. He prayed for the strength of the bereaved families in this hour of grief.



Seven people were killed as an ambulance collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway in the wee hour today. According to police, the victims included six members of a family from Pilbhit who were returning from Delhi in the ambulance after the