इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2020 10:34:04      انڈین آواز
PM asks media to present logical arguments before public

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked media houses to present intelligent and logical arguments before the public. He delivered a televised address from Delhi in the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Tamil political and satirical journal Tughlaq held in Chennai last night.

In his speech, the Prime Minister lauded the role of the media in furthering noble causes like cleanliness mission and in creating awareness against plastic pollutants. He expressed the hope that the media would continue to support such initiatives of nation-building. Mr Modi said, the government has taken various initiatives to solve the nation’s decades-old problems. He cited the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, abolition of Triple Talaq, ten-per cent reservation for the economically poor among the open category people, setting up of the OBC Commission and Ayushman Bharat as the examples. He said, such bold initiatives helped to further India’s social and economic integration.

The Prime Minster observed that India is making rapid pace in development and charged that vested interest groups who are unable to digest the changes are trying to mislead the public and cause unrest. He said, it is the duty of the responsible media to present credible news to the public.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu honoured the staff of the magazine at the function in Chennai. In his speech, he said, ethical journalism should be practiced by all media houses. He said, thinking positively even while questioning everything would be helpful in a democratic system. He noted that the government is to propose, the opposition to oppose and the legislatures to dispose of matters of national interest.

Mr Naidu stressed that the order of priority should always be the nation first, the party next and the self last. He said Cho Ramasamy, the founder of the magazine Tughlaq, wielded power with his pen as he had neither fear nor favour and said, he has set an example in the field.

