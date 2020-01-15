FreeCurrencyRates.com

72nd Army Day being celebrated across India

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The 72nd Army Day is being celebrated across the country today. It is celebrated every year to commemorate the day when General (later Field Marshal) K M Carriappa took over the command of Army from General Sir F R R Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army post Independence.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has congratulated all ranks, families, veterans and Veer Naris and Armed Forces fraternity on 72nd Army Day. In his message, General Naravane said, the Indian Army has responded to a wide array of national security challenges that are becoming more complex and multi-dimensional and demand utmost dedication, highest level of proficiency and resilience in dealing with them.

He said, whenever confronted, Officers and Soldiers of Indian Army have given befitting response to the adversaries whether in safeguarding the frontiers or in conduct of intense counter terror operations in a highly professional manner. The Chief of the Army Staff said, Indian Army in taking rapid steps with regard to technological embrace and indigenization.

He said, Army is developing cogent strategies, acquiring modern capabilities and undergoing structural optimization to enable to fight and win wars of the future. General Naravane said, Indian Army has reaffirmed its dedication to the motherland by being effective responders during calamities and through the contributions to wider nation building. He said, Indian Army enjoys a distinctive pride of place in the national mind space.

