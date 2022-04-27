PM addresses programme virtually, to mark 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya in Kerala

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, Sree Narayana Guru is the spiritual torch-bearer of India who made priceless contributions to the country’s cultural heritage and value system. Mr. Modi said, by Guru’s birth, Kerala has attained the stature of holy land. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a programme to mark the 90th Anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya in Kerala today.

Mr. Modi said, the Sivagiri Pilgrimage has been a great tool to popularise the life and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru in health care, education, and social service.

The Prime Minister said that Sree Narayan Guru talked of modernity, but he also enriched Indian culture and values. He talked of education and science but never shied away from raising the glory of the Dharma, faith, and thousand years old traditions of India. Sree Narayan Guru campaigned against stereotypes and evils and made India aware of its reality. He fought a logical and practical fight against the discrimination going on in the name of casteism. Mr Modi said, today, with the same inspiration of Narayan Guru ji, the country is serving the poor, downtrodden, backward, giving them their rights, and added that the country is moving with the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’.

Calling Sree Narayan Guru a radical thinker and a practical reformer, the Prime Minister said that Guru Ji always followed the decorum of discussion and always tried to understand the view point of the other, and tried to convey his view point in a collaborative way by working with the other person. He used to create an environment in the society that the society itself used to get in the direction of self-improvement with the right rationale.

The Prime Minister elaborated that when we walk on this path of reforming the society, then a power of self-improvement is also awakened in the society. He gave the example of social adoption of the campaign of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in recent times where situation improved with speed as the government was able to create the right environment.

The Prime Minister also released the logo for the Navati celebrations. Seminars and conferences will be held in various countries and states during the next year to mark the Navati celebrations.

Union Ministers V. Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust President Swami Satchidananda, and General Secretary Swami Rhithambharananda were among those present.