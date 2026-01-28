Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar killed in Plane crash

Last Updated on January 28, 2026 11:46 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when their plane crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

According to NDTV, The aircraft carrying Pawar took off from Mumbai around 8 am, crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt. According to reports, Pawar was to attend four important public meetings ahead of the local body polls.

Visuals from the spot show fire and smoke, mangled remains of the plane, and ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said all five passengers on board died in the crash.

The Civil Aviation Ministry informed that a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) aircraft, operated by VSR, crash landed at Baramati airport earlier today. The Ministry added that there were five personnel on board, including the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with two more personnel and two crew members. Officials said that no one on board survived the crash. Further details are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the crash. In a post on X, he said, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”

“Shri Ajit Pawar Ji was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said.

Emergency services and senior security officials reached the crash site soon after the incident. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft reportedly lost control during the landing phase.

Officials said three bodies were rushed to the Baramati Medical College, where identification procedures are underway. A team of DGCA officials has arrived at the crash site to begin a formal investigation.