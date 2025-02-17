Places of Worship Act : SC Extend Stay, Case Referred to 3-Judges Bench

Those searching for temples in mosques are enemies of the unity and integrity of this country”: Maulana Arshad Madani

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court of India today heard batch of Petition concerning to Places of Worship Act 1991, While haring the matter, Chief Justice of India extended the stay granted on previous hearing, Additionally, the court instructed that instead of issuing notices on the fresh petitions, they should be filed as intervention applications.

On the Chief Justice’s order, a three-judge bench will hear the case in the first week of April. Today, five fresh petitions were presented for hearing opposing the law, but the court refused to issue notices on them. Despite requests from the lawyers to accept all the petitions filed till date for hearing, the court stated that everything has a limit, and it is for the court to determine that limit. Therefore, for the petitions on which no notices were issued, the court will not issue notices. However, the court allowed them to file their petitions as intervention applications.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar today held a joint hearing on all petitions filed in support of and against the Protection of Places of Worship Act. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive, the central government did not file its affidavit, which led to frustration among the lawyers representing the petitions opposing the law. In response, the Chief Justice stated that the process of filing petitions must first be completed, after which the central government will file a single affidavit addressing all petitions. Today, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s lawyer, Advocate on Record Ejaz Maqbool (Nodal Counsel), presented a summary of all the petitions filed so far in the case, which was accepted by the Chief Justice.

The President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani, expressed satisfaction with today’s legal progress, stating that the decision to extend the stay is very significant as it will continue to curb the provocative activities of communal elements. He mentioned that this is an extremely sensitive and important case, as maintaining this law is crucial to preserving the unity and brotherhood of the country. He further stated that communal forces have once again shown their aggressive intentions, and the irresponsible decisions made by lower courts in such matters have further worsened the situation.

Maulana Madani once again stated that they had accepted the verdict on the Babri Masjid with a heavy heart, hoping that it would end the mosque-temple dispute and foster an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood across the country. However, their belief turned out to be wrong. With the covert support of the authorities, communal forces were once again given the opportunity to regroup, and they, by undermining the supremacy of the Constitution and law, targeted several of our places of worship.

He stated that despite the existence of a clear and strict law for the protection of places of worship, such actions were taken, and the central government remained a silent spectator. In fact, some state governments, by deploying police and administration, deliberately encouraged communal elements. This is a dangerous indication that if, God forbid, this law is repealed, no mosque, cemetery, Eidgah, or Imam Bargah in the country will remain safe. Communal forces will continue to create disputes by claiming there should be a temple at every place. Maulana Madani further said that this worsening situation has deeply concerned all justice-loving citizens across the country, yet those in power remain silent, as if, in their view, this is of no consequence.

In the end, he said that our last hope is the judiciary. Through our legal struggle, we have achieved justice in many significant cases, and therefore, we are confident that in this important matter as well, justice will prevail.

It is important to note that in the context of the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid incident and the claims made by Hindus regarding the Ajmer Dargah, the Supreme Court of India, while hearing the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind regarding the Protection of Places of Worship Act, immediately imposed a stay on the cases filed against Muslim places of worship. The court also prohibited the lower courts from proceeding with new cases and directed them not to take any final decisions. Additionally, the court imposed a stay on the survey of Muslim places of worship.

Today, in the court, on behalf of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Senior Advocate Yusuf Hatim Muchhala, Advocate Vrinda Grover, Advocate on Record Ejaz Maqbool, Advocate Shahid Nadeem, Advocate Saif Zia, and others were present. Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind is the only organization that has filed a special petition for the protection of this law, and during the very first hearing of the petition seeking to abolish the law, Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhawan appeared on behalf of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. Since then, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has been following up on this case. After Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind approached the Supreme Court, other Muslim organizations have joined as intervenors in the case. It is noteworthy that this case was filed by the late Gulzar Azmi on behalf of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. After his passing away, Maulana Asjad Madani, the Vice President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, became the petitioner in this case.