Need for well-being, physical readiness of Haj pilgrims amid heat: Kiren Rijiju

Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju today emphasized the need for the well-being and physical readiness of Haj pilgrims ahead of their spiritual journey. He made this statement while attending the Haj Walkathon 2025 at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi. The Minister mentioned that the Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan and her team are giving due importance to the fitness of the Haj pilgrims, as the heat conditions in Makkah and Madinah are extremely high. The Haj Walkathon highlighted the importance of fitness for pilgrims preparing for the sacred Haj journey. It was organized by the Delhi State Haj Committee.

