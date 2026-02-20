The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal holds high-level meeting with  Switzerland President Guy Parmelin 

Feb 20, 2026

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 1:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Minister Piyush Goyal holds high-level meeting with  Switzerland President Guy Parmelin 

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a high-level meeting with the Switzerland President Guy Parmelin in New Delhi. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Switzerland to deepen their economic partnership and strategic cooperation under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). 

During the meeting, Mr Goyal noted the importance of encouraging Swiss investment in India, particularly in sectors where Switzerland has established niche technological strengths. He also emphasised India’s role as a reliable global supplier of affordable, high-quality medicines and called for deeper cooperation in research and development, biotechnology, speciality pharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics.

In the meeting, both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing investment flows, regulatory cooperation and institutional engagement to fully realise the potential of TEPA. 

TEPA is India’s first free trade agreement with a developed group of EFTA countries, carrying an agreed ambition to facilitate 100 billion US dollars in investments into India and support the creation of one million direct jobs. 

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ PRESS RELEASE

Tata Group Partners with OpenAI to Accelerate AI Across Business and Social Sectors

Feb 20, 2026
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Feb 19: सेंसेक्स 1,236 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 365 अंक लुढ़का

Feb 19, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 19: Geopolitical Shock Triggers Market Rout; Sensex Slides 1,236, Nifty Cracks 365 Pts

Feb 19, 2026

You missed

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ PRESS RELEASE

Tata Group Partners with OpenAI to Accelerate AI Across Business and Social Sectors

20 February 2026 1:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhaka to follow ‘Bangladesh first’ foreign policy, says state minister Shama Obaed

20 February 2026 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian visa services for Bangladeshis to normalise soon, says envoy

20 February 2026 1:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Donald Trump congratulates Tarique Rahman, pushes for trade and defence deals

20 February 2026 1:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments