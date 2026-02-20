Piyush Goyal holds high-level meeting with  Switzerland President Guy Parmelin 

Last Updated on February 20, 2026 1:07 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a high-level meeting with the Switzerland President Guy Parmelin in New Delhi. The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Switzerland to deepen their economic partnership and strategic cooperation under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

During the meeting, Mr Goyal noted the importance of encouraging Swiss investment in India, particularly in sectors where Switzerland has established niche technological strengths. He also emphasised India’s role as a reliable global supplier of affordable, high-quality medicines and called for deeper cooperation in research and development, biotechnology, speciality pharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics.

In the meeting, both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing investment flows, regulatory cooperation and institutional engagement to fully realise the potential of TEPA.

TEPA is India’s first free trade agreement with a developed group of EFTA countries, carrying an agreed ambition to facilitate 100 billion US dollars in investments into India and support the creation of one million direct jobs.