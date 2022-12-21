Peru orders Mexico’s ambassador to leave country within 72 hours

WEB DESK

In Peru, the government declared Mexico’s ambassador to Lima, Pablo Monroy, persona non grata yesterday, December 20.

Peru’s foreign minister announced that Mr. Monroy was ordered to leave the country within 72 hours. However, Mexico said that its Lima embassy would continue to operate normally, and it was ordering its envoy back.

The move came shortly after Mexico announced it had granted asylum to the family of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.

The Peruvian government last week declared a 30-day nationwide state of emergency. Protests have rocked the country in the tumultuous days since President Pedro Castillo was removed from office on charges of rebellion and conspiracy last week.