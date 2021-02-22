Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
People of West Bengal have made up their mind for Change: PM Modi

AMN / KOLKATA

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has said that the people of West Bengal have made up their mind for Poriborton (change). Addressing a public meeting at Sahagunje in Hooghly district today, he said that from the response of the gathering, it was clearly evident.

He said that not only change of government, but real change is required in West Bengal to take the state ahead in the path of development. He said, development of Bengal will not be possible as long as Syndicate Raj and cut-money culture is there.

Mr Modi said, people from every corner of the state have been raising their voice in favour of change.

Accusing the ruling government of the state, Mr Modi said that poor people and farmers of West Bengal are being denied the benefits of the Central schemes like PM Kishan Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat. He said that Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated to the state for the Central scheme Jal Jeevan Mission but the state government has utilized only Rs 609 crore.

Mr Modi also accused the TMC Government of pursuing appeasement politics instead of following development for all.

He said that connectivity plays an important role for development. The Central Government has prioritized the investment in Railway infrastructure in the area.

