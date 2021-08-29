PEOPLE ARE AT THE CENTRE OF OUR CONSTITUTION SAYS SPEAKER BIRLA AT LADAKH COUNCIL

AMN / LEH

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday addressed office bearers and members of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh at the Assembly Hall of Council Secretariat as part of the programme “Celebrating Democracy”. The programme was also attended by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Shri Radha Krishna Mathur; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Shri Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Chairperson, LAHDC Leh, Shri Tashi Gyalson; and other dignitaries.

During his four day visit to Ladakh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended outreach interactions with elected representatives of Panchayat, Block Development Councils and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils in Leh and Kargil. After mega out reach program as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he addressed 30 member General Council of LAHDC Leh, yesterday.

In his address, Speaker Om Birla said 75 years of journey of Independence has struggle and sacrifice. He said that the independence challenges are faced with pride. The speaker also said the Constitution of India is backbone of the largest and strongest democracy. The executicve members of the council highlighted its vision as democratic Institution in the New Ladakh when India celebrates 100 years of Independence.

They further apprised the speaker that this Council is unique elected democratic body in Ladakh at the district level to meet the developmental aspirations of people and decentralization of power at the grass roots level.