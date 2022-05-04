People across India celebrate EID with religious fervour and gaiety

Staff Reporter

The Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the country on Tuesday. The festival marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. The faithful dressed in their best offered Eid prayers in Eidgahs and grand mosques with full capacity first time after relaxation of restrictions imposed due to COVID pandemic.

In Delhi, main Eid congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and Shahi Eidgah. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

In Gulf countries, Eid was celebrated Monday.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon on the previous night.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion.

Extending his best wishes, the President said, during the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends. He said, special importance is given to distribution of food and food grains among the poor on this occasion. Mr Kovind said, this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society. He urged the people to rededicate to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy.

In his message, the Vice President said, Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity, and gratitude to the almighty. He expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love, and mutual respect. He wished that pious and noble ideal associated with Eid-ul-Fitr will enrich people’s lives with peace, harmony, and happiness.

The Prime Minister in his message expressed hope that the auspicious occasion will enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the society. He also wished for everyone’s good health and prosperity.