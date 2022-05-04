FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 May 2022 06:46:10      انڈین آواز

People across India celebrate EID with religious fervour and gaiety

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Islamic festival of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the country on Tuesday. The festival marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan. The faithful dressed in their best offered Eid prayers in Eidgahs and grand mosques with full capacity first time after relaxation of restrictions imposed due to COVID pandemic.

In Delhi, main Eid congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and Shahi Eidgah. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

In Gulf countries, Eid was celebrated Monday.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon on the previous night.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion.

Extending his best wishes, the President said, during the holy month of Ramadan, devotees observe Roza and offer special prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated as the month of Ramadan ends. He said, special importance is given to distribution of food and food grains among the poor on this occasion. Mr Kovind said, this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful, and prosperous society. He urged the people to rededicate to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the poor and needy.

In his message, the Vice President said, Eid-ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity, and gratitude to the almighty. He expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the spirit of generosity and bring people closer to one another, binding them in friendship, brotherhood, love, and mutual respect. He wished that pious and noble ideal associated with Eid-ul-Fitr will enrich people’s lives with peace, harmony, and happiness.

The Prime Minister in his message expressed hope that the auspicious occasion will enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the society. He also wished for everyone’s good health and prosperity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Jasdev Singh was Mohammad Rafi of Hindi Commentary

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi “The images of sportspersons are often built on their description by the c ...

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart