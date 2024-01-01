Pelicans drenched in Black Oil are rescued in Chennai

Syed Ali Mujtaba

Chennai: The Ennore Creek where migratory birds take temporary shelter every year has become a scene of their rescue operations due to the oil spill in that area triggered by cyclone Michaung that left a trail of destruction a few weeks ago.

A team of wildlife officials with members of the Wildlife Trust of India and volunteers are seen using nets to rescue the birds soaked in black oil. The team comprising Wildlife Trust of India’s NVK Ashraf, BMAD, Forest Department, and locals are carrying out rescue efforts to save the birds that are heavily drenched in oil.

Though everyday wildlife officials are seen rescuing one or other bird in Ennore Creek, recently the rescue of two Pelicans drenched in black oil has caught the attention of the environmentalists. This is the first time large birds have been rescued after the oil slick. It has been estimated that over 50 pelicans and other birds have died as a result of the oil spill.

Commenting on the rescue of the pelican, E. Prasant Chennai wildlife warden said totally, 50 to 60 birds were affected by the oil spill. Though the team found a few more similarly affected pelicans, they could not rescue them as they managed to fly away from the creek area.

E. Prasant further said, the rescued birds were taken to a temporary shelter in Ennore, where they are cleaned. The team used vegetable oil to wipe the oil from the feathers of the rescued pelican. This is the method adopted to remove the oil stains from pelicans even in the Persian Gulf region,” he said.

“The birds’ population is returning to normal in the creek after the reduction of the oil spill and a total of more than 2,000 birds were spotted in Ennore Creek,” he added.

Chennai Forest Department in a statement said, “The team will also scout around for birds that flew away from Ennore after the oil spill and spotted at Pallikaranai and Cooum water bodies”.

Visitors found around over 200 lesser egrets, 200 greater egrets, 300 seagulls, 100 Caspian terns, 50 lesser storks, 100 cormorants, and 150 painted storks in the Ennore creek. They also saw a flock of red-billed gulls gathered in the waters of Ennore Creek

The rescue operation to capture oil-affected birds will continue for some time, but wildlife enthusiasts are concerned about this phenomenon recurring every year. They want this problem to be highlighted globally, and its permanent solution to be found. It is a sad story of the flight of the Pelicans who migrate thousands of miles to escape the winter and are trapped in such a manmade catastrophe.