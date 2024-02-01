इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2024 08:48:06      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt announces ambitious plan to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem

Leave a comment
Published On: By


This strategic initiative focuses on both manufacturing and charging infrastructure, aiming to fortify and broaden the landscape for electric vehicles

In a transformative move towards sustainable transportation, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced an ambitious plan to bolster the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today. This strategic initiative focuses on both manufacturing and charging infrastructure, aiming to fortify and broaden the landscape for electric vehicles.

With a dedicated focus on enhancing public transportation, the government is set to encourage the widespread adoption of electric buses. This will be facilitated through the implementation of a payment security mechanism, fostering confidence among e-bus operators. The initiative is expected to invigorate the public transport network, promoting an eco-friendly and energy-efficient mode of commuting.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has adopted the vision of making the country carbon neutral by 2070. Keeping this in mind, the government is committed to promoting clean and environment-friendly vehicles in the country. Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Automobile Industry are ready to play their role in this direction.

This proactive step reflects the government’s commitment to fostering a cleaner and greener future, with an emphasis on building a robust foundation for the sustainable growth of the electric vehicle industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

مرکزی عبوری بجٹ 2024-25 کی نمایاں جھلکیاں

سب کا ساتھ، سب کا وکاس اور سب کا وشواس ، کے اصول کے ساتھ اور پو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart