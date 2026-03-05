Peaceful Polling underway in Nepal after countrywide GenZ protest

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 10:53 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Voting continues peacefully in Nepal from 7 am in the morning nationwide today. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, following her voting, shared her thoughts with journalists and expressed her joy at the enthusiastic conduct of the election. Other political leaders like Rabi Lamichhane of RSP cast his vote in Chuchepati and Balen the prime ministerial candidate of RSP cast his vote at Tinkune. Till 11 am, 1.9 million votes had been cast. Voting is taking place peacefully under strict security.