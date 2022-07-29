FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2022 10:50:48      انڈین آواز

Parliamentary Panel Expresses Dismay Over Poor Adoption of Decentralised Procurement Scheme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Animesh Singh / NEW DELHI

Despite being in existence for 23 years, the decentralised procurement scheme (DCP) has been adopted only by eight states for wheat and by 15 states for rice.

Ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, which governs the scheme, has been pulled up by its related Parliamentary standing committee for not updating the panel about any concrete reasons given by states for not adopting the scheme and whether they are facing any problems in trying to do so.

In its report which was presented in both Houses of Parliament recently during the ongoing Monsoon session, the committee noted that keeping in view the remarkable contribution of the scheme towards increasing efficacy of the public distribution system (PDS), the ministry should have motivated more states to adopt it.

Greater adoption of the DCP scheme, the Parliamentary panel noted, would save the cost of distribution and passing minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in a focussed manner.

The Parliamentary panel on consumer affairs, food and public distribution further noted that the ministry in its response presented to the panel, has simply said that Government is making all out efforts for implementing the scheme in all the states.
“The committee, therefore reiterates its earlier recommendation and urge the ministry to take proactive steps to encourage remaining states to adopt the scheme and suggest remedial measures for the problem, if any, coming in the way of adoption of the scheme”,” it said in its observation to the ministry.

The Parliamentary panel expressed its dismay over lack of enthusiasm among states towards adopting it wholeheartedly, considering that the DCP scheme has “contributed remarkably to the increased efficiency of PDS by making it possible to supply foodgrains suited to local taste”.
Though the scheme is not mandatory for states, the ministry should look at its advantages and encourage its adoption in non-traditional states also, the panel noted further.

Under DCP, food grains are procured and distributed by state governments themselves. Here the designated DCP states procure, store and issue foodgrains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other welfare schemes of the Government. The decentralised system of procurement ensures that MSP is passed on to the farmers to enhance the efficiency of procurement and to encourage procurement in non-traditional states, thereby extending the benefits of MSP to local farmers as well as to save on transit losses and costs, official sources said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Sports Department of Punjab to hold ‘Khed Mela’ from Aug 29

AMN The Sports Department is going to organise 'Punjab Khed Mela' in which events of 30 sports will be held ...

CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0; Shiva Thapa wins against Pakistan boxer

AMN/ WEB DESK In Birmingham, Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian women's hockey team thrash Ghana 5-0 in Pool A ...

Chess Olympiad in Chennai going to be very exciting: Judit Polgar

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Impressed with the interest and passion for chess in India, Hungarian Grandmast ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart