Parliamentary Panel Expresses Dismay Over Poor Adoption of Decentralised Procurement Scheme

By Animesh Singh / NEW DELHI

Despite being in existence for 23 years, the decentralised procurement scheme (DCP) has been adopted only by eight states for wheat and by 15 states for rice.

Ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, which governs the scheme, has been pulled up by its related Parliamentary standing committee for not updating the panel about any concrete reasons given by states for not adopting the scheme and whether they are facing any problems in trying to do so.

In its report which was presented in both Houses of Parliament recently during the ongoing Monsoon session, the committee noted that keeping in view the remarkable contribution of the scheme towards increasing efficacy of the public distribution system (PDS), the ministry should have motivated more states to adopt it.

Greater adoption of the DCP scheme, the Parliamentary panel noted, would save the cost of distribution and passing minimum support price (MSP) to farmers in a focussed manner.

The Parliamentary panel on consumer affairs, food and public distribution further noted that the ministry in its response presented to the panel, has simply said that Government is making all out efforts for implementing the scheme in all the states.

“The committee, therefore reiterates its earlier recommendation and urge the ministry to take proactive steps to encourage remaining states to adopt the scheme and suggest remedial measures for the problem, if any, coming in the way of adoption of the scheme”,” it said in its observation to the ministry.

The Parliamentary panel expressed its dismay over lack of enthusiasm among states towards adopting it wholeheartedly, considering that the DCP scheme has “contributed remarkably to the increased efficiency of PDS by making it possible to supply foodgrains suited to local taste”.

Though the scheme is not mandatory for states, the ministry should look at its advantages and encourage its adoption in non-traditional states also, the panel noted further.

Under DCP, food grains are procured and distributed by state governments themselves. Here the designated DCP states procure, store and issue foodgrains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other welfare schemes of the Government. The decentralised system of procurement ensures that MSP is passed on to the farmers to enhance the efficiency of procurement and to encourage procurement in non-traditional states, thereby extending the benefits of MSP to local farmers as well as to save on transit losses and costs, official sources said.