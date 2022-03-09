FreeCurrencyRates.com

Parliament to resume 2nd part of Budget Session from Mar14

AMN

Parliament will return to its normal functioning schedule in the second part of the Budget Session beginning 14th of this month and will conclude on 8th of next month. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will sit from 11 AM instead of working in shifts.

The decision has been taken in the wake of decline in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, sources said, both Houses will continue to use their chambers and galleries. In view of the third wave of the pandemic, the two Houses were working in shifts in the first phase of the Budget Session.

