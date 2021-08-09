Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021

Staff Reporter

Parliament today passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 with the Rajya Sabha approving it today amid din. The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill.

The bill seeks to dissolve certain existing appellate bodies and transfer their functions to other existing judicial bodies. It replaces a similar ordinance promulgated in April this year.

Parliament has also passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 with the Lok Sabha clearing it today amid din with voice vote.

The Rajya Sabha has already approved it. The Bill seeks to amend the constitutional list of Scheduled Tribes as recommended by Arunachal Pradesh. It removes the Abor tribe from the list of identified STs in that state and also replaces certain STs with other tribes.

Parliament has passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 with the Lok Sabha clearing it today amid din.

The Rajya Sabha has already approved the Bill. It seeks to amend the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961. The Bill seeks to provide depositors time-bound access to their insured deposit amount, in case they are restricted from accessing their bank deposits.

It provides that the Corporation will be liable to pay the insured deposit amount to depositors on an interim basis. The Bill mandates the Corporation to pay the insured amount to the depositors within 90 days of the date such liability arises.

Parliament has also passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 with the Lok Sabha approving it today amid din. The Rajya Sabha has already cleared the Bill. The Bill seeks to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008.

The Bill converts certain offences into civil defaults and changes the nature of punishment for these offences