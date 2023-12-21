इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2023 11:52:39      انڈین آواز

Parliament passes ‘Telecommunications Bill, 2023’

The Parliament has passed the ‘Telecommunications Bill, 2023’ with the approval of Rajya Sabha today with amendments.  The Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. It has been brought to transform and reform telecommunications sector, services, and its networks. The Bill seeks to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion, and operation of telecommunication services. The Bill seeks to replace the ‘Indian Telegraph Act, 1885’.

Replying to the bill after discussion, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the Bill aims to bring a paradigm shift in the telecom sector. He said the bill ensures highest priority to user protection. He said it would curb the cases of impersonation and issuance of SIMs by fraudulent means. The IT Minister said, provision of stringent punishment has been made for violators, which ranges from three years jail to a punishment of upto 50 lakh rupees.

The Minister said that in the Bill, there has been provision of an effective grievance redressal mechanism which is digital by design. He said an online dispute redressal mechanism will provide speedy resolution to consumers. Mr. Vaishnaw added that the ‘Right of Way’ provision will ensure a common accessible corridor along with highways, rail and canals with approval of concerned authorities. He said it will ensure transparent auction of spectrum which is very important for the telecom sector.

On the issue of interception of telecom services, he said all checks and balances have been ensured in the Bill which aligns with time-to-time directions and observation of the Supreme Court. Mr. Vaishnaw said the expansion has been given to ‘Digital Bharat Nidhi’ which will promote manufacturing and production of telecom equipment. The Minister said after this legislation a new Regulatory Sandbox system will come into existence which will ensure a smooth regulatory regime for startups and other entities engaged in the telecom sector.

Earlier, moving the Bill to the Upper House, Mr Vaishnaw withdrew the ‘Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2008’. Initiating a discussion on the Bill, Sasmita Patra of BJD supported the legislation. Terming the bill as the need of the hour, he said measures have been taken to protect the users from malware attacks and ensure their privacy. Sushil Modi of BJP described the Bill as historic.

