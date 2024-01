@sansad_tv

The notification for elections to three seats of Rajya Sabha from Delhi and one seat from Sikkim was issued today. Nominations can be filed till 9th of this month and polling will be held on 19th January.



Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta of Aam Aadmi Party completing their term this month. Hishey Lachungpa of Sikkim Democratic Front is completing his term next month.