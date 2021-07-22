Parliament adjourned for the day following din over Pegasus snooping, farm laws

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Both the houses of Parliament have been adjourned for the day today following Opposition protest on various issues particularly Pegasus snooping, farm laws and raid on media Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, when the house met after first adjournment, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, Left and others again trooped into the well raising slogans against the government over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. Amid noisy scenes, the Inland Vessel Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 were introduced in the house.

The Presiding Officer asked the protesting members to allow the house to function, but they did not pay heed. Later, the house was adjourned till 2 P.M. Earlier, as soon as the house met for the day today, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, Left and others trooped into the well on the same issues. Opposition members had given adjournment motions over the issues. YSR Congress members were demanding Special Status for Andhra Pradesh. Amid noisy scenes, Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour.

He repeatedly urged the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the house to function. But, the protesting members continued their sloganeering which forced the adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha where Congress, TMC, DMK, Left and others protested over issues related to Pegasus snooping and farm laws. YSR Congress members were also in the well. When the house met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, Opposition members again trooped into the well. Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the house till 2 P.M.

Earlier, the Upper House was adjourned till 12 noon after the Opposition protested over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues.