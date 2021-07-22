DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Israel’s National Security Council ‘looking into’ NSO spyware allegations
Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM for event
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infosys CEO
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2021 09:50:27      انڈین آواز

Parliament adjourned for the day following din over Pegasus snooping, farm laws

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Both the houses of Parliament have been adjourned for the day today following Opposition protest on various issues particularly Pegasus snooping, farm laws and raid on media Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, when the house met after first adjournment, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, Left and others again trooped into the well raising slogans against the government over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues. Amid noisy scenes, the Inland Vessel Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 were introduced in the house.

The Presiding Officer asked the protesting members to allow the house to function, but they did not pay heed. Later, the house was adjourned till 2 P.M. Earlier, as soon as the house met for the day today, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP, Left and others trooped into the well on the same issues. Opposition members had given adjournment motions over the issues. YSR Congress members were demanding Special Status for Andhra Pradesh. Amid noisy scenes, Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour.

He repeatedly urged the agitating members to go back to their seats and allow the house to function. But, the protesting members continued their sloganeering which forced the adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Similar scene was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha where Congress, TMC, DMK, Left and others protested over issues related to Pegasus snooping and farm laws. YSR Congress members were also in the well. When the house met after the first adjournment at 12 noon, Opposition members again trooped into the well. Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the house till 2 P.M.

Earlier, the Upper House was adjourned till 12 noon after the Opposition protested over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Recalling India’s performances at previous Olympics (Seoul to Rio)

By Harpal Singh Bedi Called the greatest show on earth, the Olympic Games are celebration of human exce ...

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

WEB DESK Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from t ...

More controversy on eve of opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

AMN WEB DESK Olympic organizers on Thursday sacked the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayas ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz