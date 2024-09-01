Paralympic Games: Indian shooter Rubina Francis won bronze in women’s 10 meter air pistol SH1 final

In the Paralympic Games, Indian shooter Rubina Francis won bronze in the women’s 10 meter air pistol SH1 final qualification round today. Rubina secured India’s fourth medal in shooting at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games. The 25-year-old shooter from Madhya Pradesh scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the final.

Rubina had a fine start to the final event. At Stage 1, she was in second place with a score of 97.6. Despite a shaky start to Stage 2, she pulled herself together to stay in contention for a medal. As the eliminations began, it was up to Rubina to maintain her composure and continue putting in the shots to accumulate the points needed to stay in the medal race.

In the final elimination round before the medallists were confirmed, Rubina was up against Turkey’s Ayşegül Pehlivanlar. Rubina hit a 9.5 to extend her lead, while Pehlivanlar shot an 8.8. However, the Turkish shooter put pressure on Indian fans by shooting a 10.1, but Rubina once again came through with a 9.8 to secure her medal.

Meanwhile, India has won four medals in shooting at the ongoing Paralympics. Avani Lekhara won gold, while Mona Agarwal clinched bronze in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1. On the other hand, Manish Narwal secured a silver medal in the men’s 10 meter air pistol SH1 with a score of 234.9.