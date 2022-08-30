FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan’s planning minister claims devastating floods in country caused at least 10 billion dollars of damage

In Pakistan, the unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains have killed more than 1,100 people and affected more than 33 million people. Pakistan’s planning minister claimed that early estimates show the devastating floods that hit the country have caused at least 10 billion dollars of damage.

Pakistani government has also decided to establish a National Flood Response and Coordination Center to cope with the situation of floods in the country and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. The torrential rains have also washed away roads, crops, homes, bridges and other infrastructure.

However, yesterday Pakistan received a 1.1 billion dollars bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). That money is aimed to help the cash-strapped economy avoid defaulting on its debts. Pakistan was suffering from an economic crisis before the floods and had been negotiating with the IMF over a bailout.

