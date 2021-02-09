Pakistani intruder shot dead in Samba sector of Jammu region

WEB DESK

The troops of Border Security Force today shot dead one Pakistani intruder along the international border in Samba sector of Jammu region.

Vigilant BSF troops observed a Pak intruder heading towards a fence in the area of Border Outpost Chak Faquira in the Samba Sector of Jammu division.

A BSF Spokesman said that despite repeated warnings, the intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached the fencing in an aggressive manner towards the BSF outpost and was fired upon by BSF troops. The dead body of the intruder is presently recovered while the distance from the border was approximately 40 metres (own side).

It may be noted that a Pakistani intruder was killed in the same area on 23rd November last year and a tunnel was also detected in this area recently.