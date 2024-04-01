Pakistan:10 People Killed And 12 Injuried In Rain-Related Incidents

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, 10 people have lost their lives and 12 sustained injuries in the rain-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said the deceased included eight children and two women.

The PDMA said, at least 27 houses were damaged across the province in the torrential rain that started on Friday. The statement said, rescue teams have been sent to affected areas and the injured have been shifted to hospitals.