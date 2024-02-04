इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2024 12:52:12      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan ready for General elections on February 8

Leave a comment
Published On: By

FILE PICS

Pakistan’s government has said that the general elections in the country will go ahead as planned. The statement comes after the country’s poll body held a meeting with government and intelligence officials to discuss a spike in violence.

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ijaz said that a spate of attacks in the southwestern Balochistan province, where Islamabad has fought a decades-long insurgency, posed no security threat. He said, they would provide proper security for the elections.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Pakistan on the 8th of February.

In the past few days, a dozen separate attacks have been reported across Balochistan, at least five of which targeted candidates from different political parties. On Tuesday, at least four people were killed in a bomb blast near a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally in the provincial capital Quetta. In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least two candidates have been shot dead since the start of January. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے عبوری آڈر و دیگر امور پرمسلم لیڈر شپ کا سخت رد عمل

نئی دہلی،2 فروری2024: گیان واپی مسجد کی نچلی منزل  میں راتوں  ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart