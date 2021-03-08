Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2021 09:44:24      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: PML-N alleges Members of National Assembly ocked up to vote in favour of PM Imran Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has alleged that two Members of the National Assembly were locked up for four hours to pressurise them to vote in favour of Prime Minister, Imran Khan during Saturday’s trust vote.

In a press conference, party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the government took the help of intelligence agencies to secure the vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Maryam, the daughter of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that government lawmakers were in touch with her party. She alleged that the spy agencies had “made people disappear” on behalf of the Prime minister ahead of the trust vote.

Imran Khan had decided to take a vote of confidence after opposition parties demanded his resignation following Pak-finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s defeat in Senate election. Maryam Nawaz said, the trust vote taken by Imran Khan has no legal, constitutional, political or moral value.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

P V Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in final of Yonex Swiss Open

WEB DESK In her fourth tournament of 2021 India's top athlete P V Sindhu settled for the runners-up at the ...

Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon titles but fail to qualify for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 7 March : Ace runners  Srinu Bugatha  and Sudha Singh  expectedly clinche ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz