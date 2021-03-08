Pakistan: PML-N alleges Members of National Assembly ocked up to vote in favour of PM Imran Khan

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Pakistan, opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has alleged that two Members of the National Assembly were locked up for four hours to pressurise them to vote in favour of Prime Minister, Imran Khan during Saturday’s trust vote.

In a press conference, party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that the government took the help of intelligence agencies to secure the vote of confidence for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Maryam, the daughter of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said that government lawmakers were in touch with her party. She alleged that the spy agencies had “made people disappear” on behalf of the Prime minister ahead of the trust vote.

Imran Khan had decided to take a vote of confidence after opposition parties demanded his resignation following Pak-finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s defeat in Senate election. Maryam Nawaz said, the trust vote taken by Imran Khan has no legal, constitutional, political or moral value.