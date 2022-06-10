Pakistan: At least 22 killed as passenger van falls into ravine in Balochistan

AMN

At least 22 people were killed when a passenger van fell into deep ravine in Balochistan province Wednesday.

According to a government official, a van veered off of a narrow mountain pass in the district of Qilla Saifullah before plummeting into a ravine in Akhtarzai area. The bus was travelling from Loralai to Zhob.

A senior government official in the Qila Saifullah district said, the only survivor of the crash, a 13-year-old boy, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He said, the driver was speeding and broke through a protective wall at a bend in the road, falling hundreds of feet into the ravine.