Pakistan: 6 Dead, 56 Missing in Massive Gul Plaza Fire on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

A view of the damaged Gul Plaza Market building after a fire in Karachi. Photo: X

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least 56 people remain unaccounted for after a devastating fire erupted late Sunday night at the Gul Plaza shopping mall on MA Jinnah Road, plunging the area into chaos and prompting an ongoing rescue operation. Officials confirmed that the blaze has claimed six lives so far, including a firefighter who died in the line of duty, while at least 30 others have sustained injuries.

Firefighting teams continued efforts on Sunday to completely douse the flames and secure the structure, even as authorities began compiling comprehensive data on those still missing. Officials said information relating to 56 untraced individuals has been recorded to date.

A help desk has been established at the DC South Office to assist families searching for loved ones. Relatives are reporting missing persons and submitting identifying details to aid the ongoing search and verification process.

The public has also been advised to provide details of any missing persons related to the incident on the same numbers.

Rescue officials said the deaths were primarily caused by suffocation due to heavy smoke inside the building. More than 30 people were injured, mostly in a stampede that followed the outbreak of the fire. Of the six fatalities, three died of asphyxiation, two were burned to death, while a firefighter lost his life after being trapped under debris.

The deceased were identified as Shahroz, Asif, Faraz and Aamir, while the identities of two others were not yet confirmed.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed profound grief over the tragic fire incident in Karachi.

In their separate statements, they extended their condolences over the loss of precious lives and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims.

The President and Prime Minister directed the Sindh government and authorities concerned to provide immediate and comprehensive assistance to the affected individuals and traders.