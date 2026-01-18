The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN DEFENCE

India’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing: Rajnath Singh

Jan 18, 2026

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 11:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Defence Minister Singh says India’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing

AMN

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He was speaking at a programme held at the Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility established by Solar Industries in the Shiva-Savanga area on Kondhali Road in Nagpur.

On the occasion, the first production consignment of the Pinaka Guided Rocket was dispatched in the presence of the Defence Minister. Mr. Singh said that exports of Pinaka missiles developed at the facility have already begun, and several countries have shown interest in procuring them. He added that such achievements highlight the strength of India’s defence industry and boost the country’s export potential.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ask $ 1billion cash from countries to be in Gaza Board of Peace

Jan 19, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Chile: Violent wildfire rages near Concepción; Thousands forced to evacuate

Jan 19, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 6 Dead, 56 Missing in Massive Gul Plaza Fire on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

Jan 19, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US ask $ 1billion cash from countries to be in Gaza Board of Peace

19 January 2026 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Chile: Violent wildfire rages near Concepción; Thousands forced to evacuate

19 January 2026 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

کراچی:گل پلازہ میں لگی آگ پر 24گھنٹوں بعد بھی قابو نہ پایا جاسکا، 6 افراد جاں بحق، تقریباً 60 افراد لاپتہ

19 January 2026 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 6 Dead, 56 Missing in Massive Gul Plaza Fire on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

19 January 2026 12:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments