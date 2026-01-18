India’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing: Rajnath Singh

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 11:43 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that India’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He was speaking at a programme held at the Medium Calibre Ammunition Facility established by Solar Industries in the Shiva-Savanga area on Kondhali Road in Nagpur.

On the occasion, the first production consignment of the Pinaka Guided Rocket was dispatched in the presence of the Defence Minister. Mr. Singh said that exports of Pinaka missiles developed at the facility have already begun, and several countries have shown interest in procuring them. He added that such achievements highlight the strength of India’s defence industry and boost the country’s export potential.