Modi Unveils Mega Connectivity Push in Bengal, Says Eastern India Key to Viksit Bharat

Staff Reporter / Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and flagged off a series of development projects worth over ₹830 crore in West Bengal, while also flagging off three Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Kolkata with other parts of the country. The projects span rail, waterways and urban mobility, aimed at boosting connectivity and economic activity in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that all Central government projects would accelerate West Bengal’s growth. He stressed that the development of eastern India is crucial for achieving a “Viksit Bharat” and said the Union government is working continuously with this vision. Referring to his two-day visit to Assam and West Bengal, Mr Modi said it had further strengthened the Centre’s commitment to the region. He noted that the last 24 hours had been unprecedented for Bengal’s rail connectivity.

Highlighting the state’s geographical advantages, the Prime Minister said West Bengal has immense potential in inland waterways. He said railways, roads and waterways together could transform the state into a major hub of manufacturing, trade and logistics.

Mr Modi laid the foundation stone of the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh, which includes an Inland Water Transport terminal and a Road Over Bridge. He also launched a state-of-the-art electric catamaran in Kolkata to promote eco-friendly urban river transport, tourism and last-mile connectivity on the Hooghly River. In addition, he inaugurated the Jayrambati–Barogopinathpur–Maynapur new rail line and flagged off a new passenger train service on this route.

Later, addressing a Parivartan Sankalp Sabha in Singur, the Prime Minister launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress. He said the Centre’s welfare schemes for youth, farmers and women were being blocked by the state government, denying benefits to people. Calling for change, he urged voters to support the BJP, saying development must rise above political rivalries.

The Prime Minister also highlighted efforts to honour Bengal’s cultural legacy and promote local products under the One District One Product scheme, while alleging that several key Central schemes remain unimplemented in the state.