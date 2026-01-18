Bangladesh: BNP promises new Liberation War ministry wing for July fighters

Last Updated on January 18, 2026 11:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday pledged to create a separate department under the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to support the families of those killed and injured in the July 2024 mass uprising, if his party comes to power.

Speaking at a views-exchange programme with families of July martyrs and seriously injured victims, Tarique said the upcoming national election is “extremely important” for building a safe and democratic Bangladesh. “When BNP was in power earlier, we created the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to look after the families of those martyred or injured in the 1971 Liberation War,” he said. “Now, if BNP forms the government with public support, we will create another department under the same ministry to ensure the welfare of July martyrs, fighters and the injured.”

Tarique said those killed or wounded during the July uprising should be recognised as freedom fighters. “In 1971, freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to achieve independence. In the same way, the fighters of 2024 fought to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty,” he said, describing the July killings as “genocide”. He claimed more than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds permanently injured during the uprising, adding that the state has an “undeniable responsibility” towards victims of over a decade of anti-fascist movements. “We cannot bring back those we have lost. But we must take care of the families they left behind,” he said. “If BNP is given the mandate, we will gradually fulfil our commitments, InshaAllah.”

Tarique warned against attempts to turn the 2024 uprising into a partisan movement, saying it “belonged to the people”. He said compensation should take two forms: best possible medical treatment for the injured and fulfilment of the political and economic rights for which they protested. Calling the February 12 parliamentary polls “extremely, extremely important”, he said failure to establish democracy would lead to “more mourning”, urging democracy-loving citizens to ensure a “democratic victory”.