Chile: Violent wildfire rages near Concepción; Thousands forced to evacuate

A MASSIVE wildfire raging near Concepción in southern Chile has forced the evacuation of more than twenty thousand people. According to officials, the wildfire has rapidly spread over twenty-three kilometres around Penco and the surrounding areas in the Biobío Region, close to the city of Concepción.

The wildfire is driven by intense winds, dry weather, prolonged drought, and dry forests that easily ignite. The affected forests contain large areas of pine and eucalyptus plantations, which are highly flammable.

Officials and local media reports confirm this blaze has destroyed swathes of forested land and has placed around three thousand homes at risk. Authorities are especially worried the flames may reach the Indura gas plant, where flammable materials are stored. Emergency responders, including firefighters and forestry crews, are battling the blaze. Authorities are coordinating evacuations and urging the public to follow instructions from the National Emergency Office. Authorities are also cautioning about air quality concerns and recommending that people limit outdoor exposure to smoke, especially for children, the elderly, and those with health conditions.

Chile has been experiencing intense wildfire seasons repeatedly over recent years.