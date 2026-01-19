US ask $ 1billion cash from countries to be in Gaza Board of Peace

Last Updated on January 19, 2026 12:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

NEWS DESK

The US administration has circulated a draft charter to around 60 countries that calls for members to contribute one billion dollars in cash if they want their membership to last more than three years. According to the document, each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the members of a new Board of Peace to lead the second phase of his 20‑Point Peace Plan aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. The board aims to oversee efforts on governance, regional cooperation, reconstruction, investment, funding, and long-term stability in Gaza. Key members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and others.

Trump will serve as Chairman of the Board of Peace, while senior advisors Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum will manage daily strategy and operations. The announcement follows shortly after the launch of the second phase of the US-brokered peace plan.