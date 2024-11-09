The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pak imposes ban on public places in Lahore after AQI soars beyond 1000

Nov 8, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Punjab provincial government has imposed an immediate ban on public access to parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical sites, and other public spaces in Lahore and surrounding districts amid worsening air quality. This decision comes as Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared beyond 1000 in several areas, marking it as the world’s most polluted city. Pakistan’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab issued the directive following an alarming increase in air pollution. The smog emergency, in effect across the province, includes the closure of all schools through November 17. Hospitals are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory issues.

Related Post

ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Is U.S. Caught in a Geopolitical Trap?

Nov 8, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Prez-elect Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first female White House Chief of Staff

Nov 8, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh food inflation rises to 12.66% in october, pushing overall inflation to 10.87%

Nov 8, 2024

You missed

ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Is U.S. Caught in a Geopolitical Trap?

November 8, 2024
SPORTS

Arjun Erigaisi makes history by climbing to No. 2 on FIDE World Chess Rankings

November 8, 2024
SPORTS

Moselle Open: Rithvik-Francisco to play semifinal against French duo

November 8, 2024
SPORTS

Korea Masters badminton: Kiran George advances to semifinals

November 8, 2024