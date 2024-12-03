Paddy Stubble Burning Incidents Drop by 68% This Year

AMN

Government has said that, in this year, cumulative paddy residue burning incidents have declined by 68 percent as compared to last year. Minister of state for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that, in the year 2022, more than 53,000 cases of stubble burning were recorded in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. This year 12 thousand 530 incidents are reported in these states. He also stated that fines on the farmers burning stubble have been doubled this year.