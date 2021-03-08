Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
P V Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in final of Yonex Swiss Open

WEB DESK

In her fourth tournament of 2021 India’s top athlete P V Sindhu settled for the runners-up at the Yonex Swiss Open. Her best finish this year after a 21-12, 21-5 defeat to Carolina Marin.

It was not the first time that the two top seeders of the tournament met each other, with MARIN mostly winning the bigger tournaments.

From the beginning there was a fight for every ball, and one or the other scream echoed through the otherwise unusually quiet St. Jakobshalle after winning the rally.

After a hard-fought start phase with fast-paced and aggressive play from both sides, the Spaniard went into the break with slight advantages. Subsequently, the opponents did not give each other anything either, but Sindhu had to concede a few points to the now strong Spaniard. MARIN took the opportunity and pulled away on 15-8. The Spaniard could not be denied this lead, the world number 3 secured the first set with 21-12.

The intensity of the game also remained high in the second set, with MARIN in particular able to take some momentum from the first set. Sindhu struggled to find access to the game, the Indian woman made more mistakes, while MARIN showed hardly any weaknesses in this phase of the game. In the half of the set, the Spaniard clearly led 11-2.

Even after the break, MARIN convinced with a fast, powerful game that repeatedly overwhelmed her opponent. The closer the end of the sentence came, the more the resistance of the Indian woman, who, it seemed, had already come to terms with second place, dwindled. MARIN could not be disturbed and won with the final result of 21-12 and 21-5.

