P V Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to bag medal in two Olympics

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu created history today becoming the first Indian woman to win two consecutive individual Olympic medals.

Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao of China in Straight-games in Women’s Singles category to clinch the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. She had won silver at Rio Olympics in 2016 after losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final. Besides Sindhu, wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian athlete to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games.

Sindhu dominated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match as she shook off the disappointment of losing the semi-final to Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei yesterday. Shuttler Chen Yufei of China bagged the gold medal after defeating Tai Tzu-ying 21-18, 19-21, 21-18 in the Women’s Singles final today. Tai Tzu Ying settled for silver medal.

HOCKEY INDIA

Indian men’s hockey team has scripted another history by storming into the Olympic semi finals after four decades. The Indian Men defeated Great Britain 3-1 in a quarter final match today. Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Hardik Singh scored goals for India. In semi finals, India will take on Belgium. India has secured second place in pool A by winning four out of five matches.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Satish Kumar lost to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinal of Men’s Super Heavy (Plus 91kg) category .

In Discus throw yesterday, Kamalpreet Kaur, with a throw of 64m stood second among 31 others to book a final berth through automatic qualification. American Valarie Allman with a throw of 66.42m stood at the top position. Kamalpreet will be in action tomorrow in the final of women’s discus throw event at 4:30 pm.

Indian women’s hockey team defeated South Africa in a power game 4-3 yesterday. In the other group match, defending champions Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0. That result left India fourth in the group, and set them up for a clash against Australia tomorrow in Quarter finals at 8:30 am.

Indian runner Dutichand will participate in the Women’s 200 metres race at 7:25 am tomorrow while Shooter APS Tomar will try his luck in the Men’s 50m rifles (three position) at 8:00 am.

In the women shot put event today, L J Gong of China bagged gold by throwing 20.58 metres. R. Saunders of United States won silver medal (19.79 metres) and V Adams of New Zealand secured bronze covering 19.62 metres in shot put event.

Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led home a Jamaican clean sweep in the Women’s 100 metres final, posting an amazing 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium yesterday. Her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event, took silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson on third spot with 10.76.