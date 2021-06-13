Oxygen Express trains cross milestone of 30,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivery across country

AMN

Indian Railways is continuously engaged in delivery of liquid medical oxygen to various States and Union Territories. The Railways Ministry has said, Oxygen Express trains have crossed the milestone of 30 thousand metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen delivery across the country. These have been transported by one thousand 734 tankers.

The Railways Ministry has said that 421 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey and brought relief to various States and Union Territories. It said, two Oxygen Expresses carrying more than 177 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen in 10 tankers are on run. The Railways Ministry has said that oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states.