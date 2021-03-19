PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
TMC manifesto: Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, Free ration delivery
70 districts witness 150% surge in COVID cases in last 15 days: Health Secretary
PM calls for decisive steps to stop emerging “second peak” of Corona
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2021 07:14:09      انڈین آواز

Over three crore ninety lakh vaccination doses administered in the country so far

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Health Ministry said that the country has administered over three crore 93 lakh vaccination doses in the country so far. More than 22 lakh two thousand people have been inoculated with Covid-19 doses in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country saw a spike in reported cases taking the total number of new infections to 39 thousand 726 in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 15 lakh. The Health Ministry said, 154 deaths have also been reported during the last 24 hours taking the toll to over one lakh 59 thousand across the country.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.26 per cent at present with the total recovery of more than 20 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore ten lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over two lakh 71 thousand which comprises only 2.36 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than ten lakh 57 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours and more than 23 crore 13 lakh tests have been done in the country so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Sharath Kamal first Indian paddler to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former champion Achanta Sharath Kamal became the first Indian paddler to book ...

Golf: Udayan Mane returns five-under-67 emerges 3rd round leader at Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / Gurugram Pune-based Udayan Mane’ struck a second consecutive five-under-67 , the day ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz