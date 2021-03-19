Over three crore ninety lakh vaccination doses administered in the country so far

AMN

Union Health Ministry said that the country has administered over three crore 93 lakh vaccination doses in the country so far. More than 22 lakh two thousand people have been inoculated with Covid-19 doses in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country saw a spike in reported cases taking the total number of new infections to 39 thousand 726 in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative positive cases to over one crore 15 lakh. The Health Ministry said, 154 deaths have also been reported during the last 24 hours taking the toll to over one lakh 59 thousand across the country.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.26 per cent at present with the total recovery of more than 20 thousand patients in the last 24 hours. The Ministry said that more than one crore ten lakh patients have already recovered from this disease. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over two lakh 71 thousand which comprises only 2.36 per cent of the total positive cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that various laboratories have conducted more than ten lakh 57 thousand tests of corona virus samples during the last 24 hours and more than 23 crore 13 lakh tests have been done in the country so far.