Over one lakh villages across the country turned ODF plus

AMN / NEW DELHI

Over one lakh villages have declared themselves as open defecation-free (ODF) Plus. Jal Shakti Ministry said, these villages are sustaining their ODF status and have systems in place for managing solid and liquid waste. They are also working towards making their villages cleaner, greener and healthier.

The top five performing states are Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh where maximum number of villages have been declared as ODF Plus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission, almost 8 years ago, with a vision to make the country open defecation free. The Ministry said, Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen reinforces the Government’s commitment to promote hygiene and safe sanitation and thereby improve the quality of life of its citizens.