इंडियन आवाज़     10 May 2022 02:28:48      انڈین آواز

Over 9000 militants laid down arms and returned to mainstream in Assam: Home Minister

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that peace has been brought to Assam due to the efforts of Narendra Modi Government. He said that over nine thousand militants have laid down arms and returned to the mainstream during during last seven years. Mr. Shah was addresing a gathering after laying foundation stone of the BSFs Central Store and Workshop and also launched Khadi and Village Industries’ products at Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam. 

The Home Minister said that the signing of the Bodo Accord was the landmark in bringing peace to Bodoland area. He said that 90 per cent clauses of the accord have been fulfilled by the Centre and Assam Government. He said that the government is commited for the overall development of the Bodoland areas. Mr. Shah said that the construction of the Central Store at Tamulpur would benefit the region and Central Armed Police Forces deployed in the region. He said that it would also create employment in the region.

On the other hand, the Minister mentioned that the KVIC has registered turnover of over one lakh crore rupees in the country. He said that due to the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there was an increase of 250 per cent of sale of KVIC’s products.

He added that Khadi products would be made available phase-wise in Security Forces Canteens across the country. He also asked KVIC to involve the farmers of Assam and particularly from Bodoland areas in the Honey Mission. 

