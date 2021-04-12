Over 80 people killed in city of Bago by Myanmar security forces

WEB DESK

In Myanmar, more than 80 people have been killed in the city of Bago by Myanmar security forces in a crackdown on a protest activists.

Monitoring group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said the actual number of deaths was likely to be much higher.

The killings in Bago, near the main city of Yangon, are reported to have happened on Friday but took a whole day to emerge as many residents were forced to flee to nearby villages.

The military is reported to have taken away the bodies of those killed, and the true number of deaths has not been accurately established.

Witnesses told local media that soldiers had used heavy weapons and had shot at anything that moved. More than 600 people have been killed since last month’s military coup.

Mass protests have been taking place across Myanmar since the military seized control of the country on February 1 and declared a year-long state of emergency.