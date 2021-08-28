UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Over 43 crore beneficiaries have bank account in country: Anurag Thakur

AMN

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today said that over 43 crore beneficiaries now have a bank account in the country. Lauding Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, he said, more than half of the total beneficiaries, over 23 crore 80 lakh are women.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Thakur said, architecture created under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana facilitated transfer of over one lakh crore rupees as direct income support to over 10 crore farmers under PM-Kisan. He said, the scheme was also used to credit nearly 31 thousand crore rupees into the accounts of 20 crore 64 lakh women under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The Minister said, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in 2014 with an aim to ensure access to financial services and within seven years it has changed lives of the poor.

