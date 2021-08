AMN

In Rajasthan, the Health department has crossed the 4 crore mark to administer Covid Vaccine.

With more than 5 lakh vaccines administered today, the total number of Covid vaccines administered in the state reached more than 4 crore 5 lakh.

More than 3 crore 7 lakh people got the first dose while vaccination has been completed of 98 lakh 30 thousand people.

The vaccination drive has got momentum this month and about 3.5 lakh vaccines were administered everyday in the state.