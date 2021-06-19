Over 27.23 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far; recovery rate reaches 96.16%

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has administered over 27 crore 23 lakh COVID vaccine doses to the eligible beneficiaries so far.The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, over 33 lakh vaccine doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

The liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination has already started in the country. Vaccination is a crucial factor in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Government is continuously engaged in accelerating the pace of vaccination drive in the country with the cooperation of States and Union Territories. Meanwhile, India reported 60,753 new cases during the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said, a total of 97,743 patients recovered during last 24 hours.This has taken the total recoveries across the country so far to over 2,86,78,000.

The National Recovery Rate now stands at 96.16 per cent and daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 37th consecutive day. A total of 1,647 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to over 3.85 lakh.